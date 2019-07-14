(Gwangju Swimming) Diving duo to take another crack at medal
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean diving tandem of Kim Yeong-nam and Woo Ha-ram will hope the second time will be the charm at the FINA World Championships on Monday.
After coming up short of a medal in their first event, the synchronized 3m springboard, on Saturday, Kim and Woo will be back at it in the 10m platform event at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center.
This is their fourth consecutive world championships together, and they're still looking for their first podium finish. In a synchronized event, Kim and Woo have yet to finish higher than seventh. They first did it in the 10m platform in 2015 and matched the feat in 2017.
Elsewhere for South Korea on Monday, the men's water polo team will play its first preliminary game against Greece.
The following is the list of all events scheduled for Monday. All times are local.
- Artistic Swimming (Yeomju Gymnasium Artistic Swimming Competition Venue)
Solo free, preliminaries (11 a.m.)
Mixed duet technical, finals (5 p.m.)
Highlight routine, finals (7 p.m.)
- Diving (Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center)
Women's synchronized 3m springboard, preliminary (10 a.m.)
Men's synchronized 10m platform, preliminary (1 p.m.)
Women's synchronized 3m springboard, final (3:30 p.m.)
Men's synchronized 10m platform, final (8:45 p.m.)
- Water Polo (Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue)
Men's preliminary, Serbia vs. Montenegro (8:30 a.m.)
Men's preliminary, South Korea vs. Greece (9:50 a.m.)
Men's preliminary, United States vs. Kazakhstan (11:10 a.m.)
Men's preliminary, Croatia vs. Australia (12:30 p.m.)
Men's preliminary, South Africa vs. Spain (4:30 p.m.)
Men's preliminary, New Zealand vs. Hungary (5:50 p.m.)
Men's preliminary, Brazil vs. Italy (7:10 p.m.)
Men's preliminary, Germany vs. Japan (8:30 p.m.)
