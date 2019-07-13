(Gwangju Swimming) 'Easy mistakes' prove costly for S. Korean diving duo

The partisan crowd at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, was buzzing with excitement as Kim and Woo soared to the top of the leaderboard after three of six attempts. They had 185.64 points, leading Jack Laugher and Daniel Goodfellow of Britain by 7.26 points. Hometown fans were anticipating their second diving medal of the day, hours after Kim Su-ji made history by becoming the first South Korean diver to win a world championships medal with a bronze in the women's 1m springboard.