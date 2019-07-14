Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:32 July 14, 2019
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/22 Sunny 60
Incheon 27/22 Sunny 20
Suwon 30/21 Sunny 60
Cheongju 30/22 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 30/22 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 30/21 Heavy Rain 70
Gangneung 26/21 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 30/21 Sunny 20
Gwangju 29/21 Sunny 20
Jeju 26/21 Cloudy 0
Daegu 30/21 Sunny 60
Busan 27/21 Sunny 20
(END)
