U.S. offers to hold working-level nuclear talks with N. Korea this week
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The United States has proposed to North Korea that working-level officials of the two sides meet this week for denuclearization negotiations, diplomatic sources said Sunday.
The U.S. made the proposal through a diplomatic channel and is awaiting a response, they said.
The offer came after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to resume working-level denuclearization negotiations when they held a surprise meeting at the inter-Korean border on June 30.
The nuclear talks have been stalled since February's no-deal summit between Trump and Kim.
After last month's impromptu meeting between Trump and Kim, U.S. officials said they expect the nuclear talks to resume in two to three weeks.
In Washington, Kim Hyun-chong, deputy chief of Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Office, also told reporters that the North has not responded to the dialogue offer yet.
"We will have to wait and see," he said when asked if the nuclear talks will resume this month.
The U.S. hopes to resume working-level negotiations by next week at the latest to lay the groundwork for high-level talks that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho could hold on the sidelines of a regional security forum set for early next month in Bangkok.
Sources said that the U.S. has not proposed any specific venue for working-level talks, leaving the decision up to the North. Possible venues include the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom, Pyongyang and Sweden.
Special Representative for North Korea Policy Stephen Biegun will represent the U.S. in the working-level talks, while his North Korean counterpart is expected to be former North Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Myong-gil.
(END)
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
3
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
4
Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to send rotational troops to South Sudan
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
2
S. Korea asks Japan to lift export curbs
-
3
Schedule for U.S.-N. Korea talks to be announced next week: security adviser
-
4
(2nd LD) Tokyo reaffirms its stance on tech export curbs: Seoul's trade ministry
-
5
N. Korean propaganda outlet slams Japan's export restrictions