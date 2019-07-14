NPS' stock holding value in 10 conglomerates up 11 pct in H1
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's national pension fund saw the total value of its stock holdings in 10 major conglomerates increase more than 11 percent in the first half of the year, a market tracker said Sunday.
The total value of stocks in the top 10 conglomerates held by the National Pension Service stood at 73.9 trillion won (US$62.6 billion) as of the end of June, up 11.6 percent from a year ago, according to Chaebul.com.
The NPS held an average 8.02 percent stake in those groups, up 0.26 percentage point from a year earlier, data showed.
By group, the NPS held stocks worth 38.6 trillion won in listed firms of Samsung Group, up 15.9 percent from a year earlier. Its stock holding value in LG Group increased 15.6 percent, or 1.1 trillion won, while that of Hyundai Motor Group rose 11.1 percent, or 877 billion won, in the first half of the year.
However, the NPS saw a downturn in its stock holding value in Lotte Group, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group and Hanwha Group.
By company, NPS' stock holding value in Samsung Electronics Co. increased to 28.5 trillion won from 23.5 trillion won last year. But its stake in the electronic giant slipped slightly from 8.97 percent to 8.95 percent, according to the data.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
3
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
4
Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to send rotational troops to South Sudan
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
2
S. Korea asks Japan to lift export curbs
-
3
Schedule for U.S.-N. Korea talks to be announced next week: security adviser
-
4
(2nd LD) Tokyo reaffirms its stance on tech export curbs: Seoul's trade ministry
-
5
N. Korean propaganda outlet slams Japan's export restrictions