N.K. outlet calls for S. Korea's bold, independent steps for better inter-Korean ties
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Sunday criticized South Korea for linking inter-Korean relations to progress in nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.
The criticism, made by Uriminzokkiri, is the latest in a series of appeals that state media and propaganda outlets of the North have made to urge the South to pursue improvement in cross-border relations independently of the United States.
Uriminzokkiri, the propaganda website, said in an article that the South Korean authorities have been minding the U.S. too much and making "ridiculous claims" that the inter-Korean ties would be pursued in accordance with progress in Washington-Pyongyang talks.
South Korea has stressed a virtuous circle among inter-Korean ties, denuclearization and U.S.-North Korea relations. Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said earlier this month that now is time to be cautious in deciding a format and agenda of potential inter-Korean talks after comprehensively taking into consideration the progress of the U.S.-North Korea dialogue and Pyongyang's overall stance.
Claiming that Seoul's such stance is "toadyism," the North Korean media demanded South Korea "take bold steps forward for the improvement of the inter-Korean relations."
North Korean media outlets have been increasing criticism of the South again after refraining from doing so following a surprise meeting that leader Kim Jong-un, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump held at the inter-Korean border on June 30.
