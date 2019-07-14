1973 -- A set of golden crowns from the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C.-A.D. 935) are found in a royal tomb, Cheonmachong (the tomb of heavenly horses), in Gyeongju, 370 kilometers southeast of Seoul. Thousands of ancient relics have been discovered in the city, which was the capital of the dynasty and is now one of the country's most visited destinations by local and foreign travelers.

