Doosan Infracore's market share in Middle East more than doubles in H1
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co., South Korea's top construction equipment maker, said Sunday its market share in the Middle East more than doubled in the first half of the year.
The affiliate of Doosan Group said it posted a 13.4 percent market share in the Middle East following brisk sales of its excavators and wheel loaders. Starting with a deal for 20 wheel loaders to Arabian Machinery & Heavy Equipment Co., the company said it has so far sold 460 pieces of construction equipment in the Middle East, with its sales rising 66 percent from a year earlier.
Doosan Infracore said it expects to secure more deals from the Gulf Cooperation Council member nations, as well as Iraq, where infrastructure projects are rising following its civil war.
Doosan Infracore, meanwhile, had the fourth-largest market share of 7.8 percent in China, the world's largest excavator market, in the first half. The company sold 9,707 excavators in the first six months of the year, down 3.9 percent from a year ago.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
3
Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to send rotational troops to South Sudan
-
5
N. Korea-Russia border trade nearly triples in Q1 on improving ties
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
3
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
4
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
1
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
2
S. Korea asks Japan to lift export curbs
-
3
Schedule for U.S.-N. Korea talks to be announced next week: security adviser
-
4
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
5
Unidentified person at naval base found to be naval officer