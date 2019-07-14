N.K. newspaper slams Japan for export curbs on S. Korea
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Sunday denounced Japan's export restrictions against South Korea as an "unacceptable political provocation," as Tokyo raised accusations the South leaked sensitive industrial materials to the communist nation to justify the export curbs.
"What we cannot put up with is that the Japanese reactionary forces are trying to justify the economic retaliatory measure against South Korea by raising accusations against us," the Rodong Sinmun said. "This measure by Japanese authorities are obviously an unacceptable political provocation against us."
On July 4, Japan imposed restrictions on exports to South Korea of key materials used in semiconductor memory chips and smartphones in an apparent move against last year's ruling by Seoul's top court ordering Tokyo to compensate Korean wartime forced laborers.
Tokyo accused the South of violating U.N. sanctions on the North to justify the measure. Seoul flatly rejected the allegations, demanding that Tokyo agree to have an international panel of experts look into the allegations.
The North's paper said that the Japanese measure is "drawing criticism from home and aboard."
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
3
Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to send rotational troops to South Sudan
-
5
N. Korea-Russia border trade nearly triples in Q1 on improving ties
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
3
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
4
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
1
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
2
S. Korea asks Japan to lift export curbs
-
3
Schedule for U.S.-N. Korea talks to be announced next week: security adviser
-
4
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
5
Unidentified person at naval base found to be naval officer