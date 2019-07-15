(Gwangju Swimming) Diver Kim Su-ji to chase 2nd medal
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 15 (Yonhap) -- With her historic bronze medal in the bags, South Korean diver Kim Su-ji will look to reach the podium for the second time at the FINA World Championships on Tuesday.
Kim will be paired with male diver Kim Yeong-nam in the 3m and 10m team finals at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center. There will be 17 teams in the field, and their combined scores from the 3m springboard and 10m platform will determine the winners.
Kim Su-ji captured a surprise bronze in the 1m springboard on Saturday, becoming the first South Korean woman and the first diver from the country of any gender to win a swimming world championships medal.
Also on Tuesday, the South Korean women's water polo team will play its second preliminary game against Russia. South Korea was pounded by Hungary 64-0 in its inaugural world championships game on Sunday.
The following is the list of all events scheduled for Tuesday. All times are local.
- Artistic Swimming (Yeomju Gymnasium Artistic Swimming Competition Venue)
Duet free, preliminaries (11 a.m.)
Team technical, finals (7 p.m.)
- Diving (Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center)
Women's 10m platform, preliminaries (10 a.m.) semifinals (3:30 p.m.)
3m, 10m team event, finals (8:45 p.m.)
- Open Water Swimming (Yeosu EXPO Ocean Park Open Water Swimming Competition Venue)
Men's 10km (8 a.m.)
- Water Polo (Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue)
Women's preliminary, South Korea vs. Russia (8:30 a.m.)
Women's preliminary, Canada vs. Hungary (9:50 a.m.)
Women's preliminary, Spain vs. Kazakhstan (11:10 a.m.)
Women's preliminary, Cuba vs. Greece (12:30 p.m.)
Women's preliminary, Australia vs. China (4:30 p.m.)
Women's preliminary, Japan vs. Italy (5:50 p.m.)
Women's preliminary, United States vs. Netherlands (7:10 p.m.)
Women's preliminary, South Africa vs. New Zealand (8:30 p.m.)
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
