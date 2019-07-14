N. Korean premier inspects drought-hit area
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new premier, Kim Jae-ryong, called for efforts to secure water supplies for farming during his recent trip to one of the country's drought-hit areas, North Korean media reported Sunday.
"Visiting the Unhye Co-op farm in Unchon County, (Kim) stressed the need to push ahead with the work to prevent the drought damage of crops including the issues of creating many wells, tube-wells and water holes in every work-team and sub-workteam and securing the source of water by building auxiliary dams at every valley of mountains," the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
KCNA earlier reported that drought and high temperatures may have been persisting on the west coast and in middle inland areas of the impoverished North.
An international crop monitoring organization, GEOGLAM, has also warned that the North's chronic food shortages could get worse this year due to drought.
The KCNA report did not specify when Kim made the trip to the county in the North's central South Hwanghae Province.
Kim was named the Cabinet premier in April.
(END)
