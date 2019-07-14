WTO to formally discuss Japan's export curbs on S. Korea
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- Japan's export restrictions on advanced tech materials that could undermine South Korea's production of semiconductors will be formally discussed at the World Trade Organization, South Korea's commerce ministry said Sunday.
The issue has been named a formal agenda item of the WTO General Council, the highest decision-making body of the WTO in Geneva, and will be discussed when the council meets from July 23-24, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The move comes at a request from Seoul, which earlier referred the issue to the WTO Council for Trade in Goods.
Tokyo announced its export restrictions earlier in the month, tightening exports to South Korea of three tech materials used to produce semiconductors and display panels.
Seoul insists the move is politically motivated as Japan has long demanded the nullification of a Seoul court decision that ordered Japanese companies to compensate their South Korean workers forced into labor during World War II.
Japan's export restrictions are widely expected to disrupt global supplies of semiconductors and display panels, both key export items of South Korea.
"It is meaningful in that Japan's export curbs will be formally discussed at the General Council, the highest decision-making body of the WTO except for the ministerial meeting," the ministry said.
"The country will work to enhance the understanding of other WTO members and win their support," it added.
(END)
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
3
Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to send rotational troops to South Sudan
-
5
N. Korea-Russia border trade nearly triples in Q1 on improving ties
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
3
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
4
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
1
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
2
S. Korea asks Japan to lift export curbs
-
3
(LEAD) Japan exported prohibited items to N. Korea: U.N. reports
-
4
U.S. officials share concern about Seoul-Tokyo tensions: NSC official
-
5
Schedule for U.S.-N. Korea talks to be announced next week: security adviser