(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on July 15)

In short, Tokyo still wants to justify its decision to restrict exports of three types key chemical materials used in memory chips and displays -- fluorinated polyimides, photoresist and hydrogen fluoride -- by linking the case to security issues. Initially, Japan did not hide what was the main motive for the export restrictions. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other Japanese officials publicly said they were taking the action since trust between the two countries has been damaged because of historical issues. Commonly cited by the Japanese side was the South Korean top court's ruling that ordered Japanese companies to compensate for the victims of Korean forced laborers during Japan's colonial rule of Korea. Also cited was the Seoul government's decision to revoke a 2015 agreement on the resolution of the issue of military sex slavery during World War II.