(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 15)

A bigger problem is that the commander of the naval base and the Navy chief of staff did not report it to his seniors for nearly a week. As a result, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Park Han-ki were briefed seven days late. Without an opposition lawmaker revealing the suspicious case, it could have been buried. The act of manipulating the case and putting the blame on a soldier constitutes not only a criminal act but also a violation of military discipline. The military authorities must get to the bottom of it.