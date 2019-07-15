Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's Kim Sei-young wins LPGA Marathon Classic

SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean golfer Kim Sei-young has captured her ninth LPGA title, winning the Marathon Classic tournament in Sylvania, Ohio.

The 26-year-old shot a 22-under 262 to win the four-round tournament on Sunday (local time). She shot a 6-under 65 on the last day.

The win marked Kim's ninth title on the LPGA tour and her second of the year.

The file photo, taken June 6, 2019, shows South Korean golfer Kim Sei-young cheering after winning the LPGA Mediheal Championship at Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, near San Francisco. (Yonhap)


