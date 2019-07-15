Yonhap news advisory for Monday, July 15
General
-- Follow-up on government response to Japan's export restrictions
-- Moon to hold summit with Israeli president
-- Prime Minister Lee visits Bangladesh, Tajikistan as part of four-nation tour
Economy & Finance
-- Finance minister, other economy-related ministers at parliamentary session
-- Follow-up stories over trade row between S. Korea and Japan
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
(LEAD) S. Korea to send rotational troops to South Sudan
N. Korea-Russia border trade nearly triples in Q1 on improving ties
