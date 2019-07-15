Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Monday, July 15

All Headlines 08:59 July 15, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Follow-up on government response to Japan's export restrictions

-- Moon to hold summit with Israeli president

-- Prime Minister Lee visits Bangladesh, Tajikistan as part of four-nation tour

Economy & Finance

-- Finance minister, other economy-related ministers at parliamentary session

-- Follow-up stories over trade row between S. Korea and Japan
