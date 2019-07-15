Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

July 15, 2019

SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/22 Rain 60

Incheon 27/22 Rain 60

Suwon 30/21 Rain 60

Cheongju 31/21 Sunny 60

Daejeon 30/21 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 31/21 Sunny 80

Gangneung 25/20 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 31/21 Sunny 60

Gwangju 31/21 Sunny 60

Jeju 27/22 Cloudy 20

Daegu 31/21 Sunny 70

Busan 27/21 Sunny 20

