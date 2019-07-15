Stocks open lower despite U.S. gains
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Monday, bucking gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 5.26 points, or 0.25 percent, to reach 2,081.4 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Friday, U.S. stocks ended higher on the back of optimism for potential rate cuts. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 was up 0.46 percent. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.59 percent.
In Seoul, blue chips mostly traded in negative terrain.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was down 0.97 percent, ending a four-day winning streak. Hyundai Motor, the No. 1 automaker, moved down 0.72 percent.
In contrast, SK hynix, a major chipmaker, added 0.27 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,177.7 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.01 won from the previous session's close.
