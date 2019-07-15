Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Foreign currency deposits rise in June

All Headlines 12:00 July 15, 2019

SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- Foreign currency deposits held by banks grew rapidly in June from a month earlier mainly on a large increase in corporate savings, central bank data showed Monday.

Foreign currency deposits amounted to US$70.38 billion as of the end of June, up $4.77 billion from the month before, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The rise marks a significant acceleration from a $2.41 billion on-month gain in May.

Corporate savings surged $3.94 billion to $55.67 billion, while foreign currency deposits by individuals added $830 million to reach $14.71 billion.

The BOK noted that companies and individuals here may have increased their foreign currency holdings to take advantage of what could have been a temporary weakening of the U.S. dollar following weeks of strengthening.

At the end of last month, the dollar traded for 1,154.7 won, down from 1,190.9 won a month earlier, BOK said.

Dollar-denominated deposits increased $4.25 billion to $59.9 billion in June, accounting for more than 85 percent of all foreign currency deposits here.

Deposits in Chinese yuan shrank to $1.35 billion last month from $1.44 billion the month before, while deposits in Japanese yen added $590 million, climbing to $4.16 billion over the cited period.

Foreign currency deposits rise in June - 1

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#foreign deposits-June
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!