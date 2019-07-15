Foreign currency deposits rise in June
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- Foreign currency deposits held by banks grew rapidly in June from a month earlier mainly on a large increase in corporate savings, central bank data showed Monday.
Foreign currency deposits amounted to US$70.38 billion as of the end of June, up $4.77 billion from the month before, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The rise marks a significant acceleration from a $2.41 billion on-month gain in May.
Corporate savings surged $3.94 billion to $55.67 billion, while foreign currency deposits by individuals added $830 million to reach $14.71 billion.
The BOK noted that companies and individuals here may have increased their foreign currency holdings to take advantage of what could have been a temporary weakening of the U.S. dollar following weeks of strengthening.
At the end of last month, the dollar traded for 1,154.7 won, down from 1,190.9 won a month earlier, BOK said.
Dollar-denominated deposits increased $4.25 billion to $59.9 billion in June, accounting for more than 85 percent of all foreign currency deposits here.
Deposits in Chinese yuan shrank to $1.35 billion last month from $1.44 billion the month before, while deposits in Japanese yen added $590 million, climbing to $4.16 billion over the cited period.
