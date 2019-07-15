Ex-CIA official advocates nuclear freeze for North Korea as next negotiation step
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- A nuclear freeze is the next "logical" option the United States could take in its negotiations with North Korea as it is impossible to resolve the nuclear issue in a "a single, one-step agreement," a former senior CIA official has said.
In a Washington Post column on Sunday, former acting CIA director Michael Morell also stressed that a freeze, however, cannot be the end state of the negotiations and should require Pyongyang to declare all of its nuclear programs.
"A freeze of North Korea's nuclear and long-range missile programs could be a good thing," Morell said, adding that it would "build trust that could lead to subsequent deals resulting in cuts and permanent limits to North Korea's weapons programs.
"It is difficult to overstate the trust gap that currently exists between the two countries, making a single, one-step agreement that resolves the nuclear issue an impossibility," he said.
A freeze would also stop the North from enlarging its nuclear arsenal, Morell said.
In exchange for a freeze, Morell said the U.S. could offer limited sanctions relief, such as a reopening of the shuttered inter-Korean industrial complex in the North's border town of Kaesong, something that can be reversed in case the North does not comply with the agreement.
A New York Times report said early this month that U.S. officials may abandon their goal of getting Pyongyang to completely give up its nuclear programs and settle for a freeze.
The report came after a surprise meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 30. Washington and Seoul have repeated that their shared goal for the North is its complete denuclearization.
Morell also pointed out that sticking to complete denuclearization all at once only gives Pyongyang more room to strengthen its leverage in talks with the U.S. In the meantime, Pyongyang will keep developing its nuclear capabilities, he said.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
3
Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to send rotational troops to South Sudan
-
5
N. Korea-Russia border trade nearly triples in Q1 on improving ties
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
3
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
4
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
1
(LEAD) Japan exported prohibited items to N. Korea: U.N. reports
-
2
Samsung secured materials to continue production amid Japan's export curbs: sources
-
3
U.S. offers to hold working-level nuclear talks with N. Korea this week
-
4
(LEAD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage