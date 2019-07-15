2 firms fined 5.1 bln won over price fixing
SEJONG, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Monday that it has fined two companies a combined 5.1 billion won (US$4.3 million) for colluding to fix their process oil bidding prices for petrochemicals firm Kumho Petrochemical.
Michang Oil Ind. Co. and Brico International colluded to fix quotations on Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract to be submitted to Kumho Petrochemical on 13 occasions between November 2011 and March 2015, according to the Fair Trade Commission.
The two companies followed through on their price fixing as previously agreed upon to secure a stable quantity of process oil and improve their profitability.
Process oil is used in making tires and other rubber products.
The South Korean market for process oil was estimated at around 64 billion won in 2018. South Korea relies entirely on imports for its process oil needs.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
3
Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
N. Korea-Russia border trade nearly triples in Q1 on improving ties
-
5
(LEAD) Prime minister says Abe's view on S. Korea over N. Korea sanctions potentially 'risky'
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
3
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
4
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
1
(LEAD) Japan exported prohibited items to N. Korea: U.N. reports
-
2
Samsung secured materials to continue production amid Japan's export curbs: sources
-
3
U.S. offers to hold working-level nuclear talks with N. Korea this week
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
5
(2nd LD) U.S. 'understands' Seoul's stance on Tokyo's export curbs : NSC official