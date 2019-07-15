Gov't draws up five-year plan on quality control of military supplies
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- The arms procurement agency on Monday announced a five-year plan to better ensure the quality of military supplies so as to boost the safety of servicepersons and enhance the competitiveness of homegrown materials.
Under the blueprint, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) plans to set quality criteria in major development phases and set up and run a support team in charge of checking if products fully meet requirements.
The plan also calls for assigning "patrol" officials to military units or other end users to confirm that they are untertaking appropriate maintenance and providing other technical support, it added.
In order to improve the system for overall quality management, the agency also vowed to build additional facilities and equipment for testing and to nurture expertise.
"The government has so far focused on seeing whether those supplies satisfy military standards, which in part has caused problems. But this shift in paradigm will help prevent defects in advance and boost the reliability of our products, which is expected to provide a competitive edge in the global market," DAPA official Park Seung-heung said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
3
Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to send rotational troops to South Sudan
-
5
N. Korea-Russia border trade nearly triples in Q1 on improving ties
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
3
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
4
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
1
(LEAD) Japan exported prohibited items to N. Korea: U.N. reports
-
2
Samsung secured materials to continue production amid Japan's export curbs: sources
-
3
U.S. offers to hold working-level nuclear talks with N. Korea this week
-
4
(LEAD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage