S. Korea's antitrust regulator offers advice to Malaysia
All Headlines 11:03 July 15, 2019
SEJONG, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Monday that it has sent an official to its Malaysian counterpart to provide advice on fair competition policy.
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) plans to dispatch another official to the Malaysia Competition Commission later this month for policy advice.
The FTC has offered policy advice on fair competition to developing countries such as Mongolia, Vietnam and Indonesia since 2007.
