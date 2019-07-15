The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:03 July 15, 2019
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.72 1.73
2-M 1.70 1.70
3-M 1.67 1.68
6-M 1.64 1.65
12-M 1.61 1.62
(END)
