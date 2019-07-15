Extra budget likely to increase by more than 120 bln won: finance minister
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister said Monday that the extra budget proposed at the National Assembly could be increased by more than 120 billion won (US$101.7 million) to help local businesses cope with Japan's export restrictions.
Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, said in a parliamentary session that it would be good if lawmakers fully deliberate the proposed hike as part of a pending supplementary budget bill.
The proposed hike is set to be included in a 6.7 trillion-won extra budget that the government proposed in April to cope with an economic slowdown and fine dust air pollution.
The extra budget bill is still pending in parliament amid a call by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party to slash much of the proposed spending.
