KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 93,000 DN 1,700
DaelimInd 106,500 DN 1,000
SamsungF&MIns 260,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,900 DN 500
Kogas 44,350 UP 950
Hanwha 26,000 DN 50
DB HiTek 14,200 UP 550
CJ 97,100 DN 1,300
JWPHARMA 29,600 DN 500
LGInt 19,050 DN 250
DongkukStlMill 7,270 DN 50
SBC 17,350 DN 300
Hyundai M&F INS 26,950 0
TONGYANG 1,755 DN 10
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15600 DN50
KiaMtr 42,900 DN 100
Donga Socio Holdings 95,500 DN 3,100
SK hynix 76,200 UP 1,500
Youngpoong 728,000 UP 14,000
HyundaiEng&Const 48,200 DN 650
ORION 87,700 DN 1,000
BGF Retail 192,000 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 50,600 DN 1,800
TaekwangInd 1,319,000 DN 20,000
SsangyongCement 6,000 DN 80
KAL 28,350 DN 250
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,780 DN 75
HDC-OP 35,900 DN 1,400
LG Corp. 74,100 UP 200
HYOSUNG HEAVY 31,050 UP 200
SsangyongMtr 3,715 DN 110
BoryungPharm 11,850 DN 250
L&L 14,950 UP 50
NamyangDairy 560,000 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 53,300 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,500 DN 350
DB INSURANCE 52,800 DN 500
SLCORP 21,500 DN 500
Yuhan 228,000 DN 3,000
SamsungElec 46,450 UP 150
(MORE)
