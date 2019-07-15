KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
NHIS 14,150 DN 200
SK Discovery 27,250 DN 400
LS 48,950 UP 350
GC Corp 113,000 DN 2,500
GS E&C 35,200 DN 950
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,500 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 239,000 UP 1,000
KPIC 124,500 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,890 DN 90
SKC 43,200 UP 1,450
AK Holdings 44,050 DN 650
LOTTE 40,400 DN 750
GS Retail 38,500 DN 650
Ottogi 667,000 DN 10,000
IlyangPharm 25,150 DN 300
DaeduckElec 11,000 DN 50
MERITZ SECU 5,260 DN 20
HtlShilla 85,100 UP 2,700
Hanmi Science 48,550 DN 450
SamsungElecMech 92,000 DN 400
Hanssem 68,500 DN 300
KSOE 114,000 DN 1,000
Hanwha Chem 21,900 UP 400
OCI 92,500 UP 4,600
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,050 DN 600
KorZinc 443,000 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,700 DN 70
SYC 53,600 DN 800
HyundaiMipoDock 46,700 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 35,200 DN 200
S-Oil 92,400 DN 900
LG Innotek 110,000 UP 1,500
FOOSUNG 11,000 UP 2,510
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 245,500 UP 6,000
HYUNDAI WIA 49,900 DN 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 87,400 DN 100
Mobis 235,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 31,700 UP 200
HDC HOLDINGS 13,500 DN 550
S-1 98,700 DN 500
