KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
WooriFinancialGroup 13,800 DN 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,100 DN 700
ShinhanGroup 44,900 UP 350
HITEJINRO 22,000 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 135,000 DN 500
Shinsegae 271,500 DN 2,000
Nongshim 240,000 DN 4,000
SGBC 44,550 DN 700
Hyosung 72,400 DN 700
Binggrae 66,800 DN 1,500
GCH Corp 21,950 DN 500
LotteChilsung 154,000 DN 1,500
HyundaiMtr 138,000 DN 1,500
AmoreG 62,400 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,900 UP 50
POSCO 238,000 UP 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 99,000 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG SDS 216,000 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,000 DN 150
KUMHOTIRE 4,315 UP 100
Daesang 24,600 DN 500
SKNetworks 5,480 UP 10
ORION Holdings 17,650 DN 600
KISWire 25,400 DN 50
LotteFood 529,000 DN 11,000
NEXENTIRE 9,210 DN 130
CHONGKUNDANG 89,400 DN 1,000
KCC 261,500 DN 3,000
HankookShellOil 322,000 DN 1,000
BukwangPharm 16,300 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 41,000 UP 600
Hanon Systems 11,450 DN 50
SK 224,000 UP 500
DAEKYO 6,140 DN 30
GKL 19,150 DN 800
Handsome 35,850 DN 450
WJ COWAY 85,600 UP 4,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 140,000 DN 7,000
Hanchem 81,700 UP 400
DWS 43,450 UP 900
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
2
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
3
N. Korea-Russia border trade nearly triples in Q1 on improving ties
4
(LEAD) Prime minister says Abe's view on S. Korea over N. Korea sanctions potentially 'risky'
5
U.S. says Trump and Kim had meeting, not summit, in DMZ
-
