WooriFinancialGroup 13,800 DN 50

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,100 DN 700

ShinhanGroup 44,900 UP 350

HITEJINRO 22,000 DN 50

CJ LOGISTICS 135,000 DN 500

Shinsegae 271,500 DN 2,000

Nongshim 240,000 DN 4,000

SGBC 44,550 DN 700

Hyosung 72,400 DN 700

Binggrae 66,800 DN 1,500

GCH Corp 21,950 DN 500

LotteChilsung 154,000 DN 1,500

HyundaiMtr 138,000 DN 1,500

AmoreG 62,400 0

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,900 UP 50

POSCO 238,000 UP 1,000

SPC SAMLIP 99,000 DN 1,500

SAMSUNG SDS 216,000 UP 1,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 34,000 DN 150

KUMHOTIRE 4,315 UP 100

Daesang 24,600 DN 500

SKNetworks 5,480 UP 10

ORION Holdings 17,650 DN 600

KISWire 25,400 DN 50

LotteFood 529,000 DN 11,000

NEXENTIRE 9,210 DN 130

CHONGKUNDANG 89,400 DN 1,000

KCC 261,500 DN 3,000

HankookShellOil 322,000 DN 1,000

BukwangPharm 16,300 DN 150

ILJIN MATERIALS 41,000 UP 600

Hanon Systems 11,450 DN 50

SK 224,000 UP 500

DAEKYO 6,140 DN 30

GKL 19,150 DN 800

Handsome 35,850 DN 450

WJ COWAY 85,600 UP 4,500

LOTTE SHOPPING 140,000 DN 7,000

Hanchem 81,700 UP 400

DWS 43,450 UP 900

