KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
UNID 47,000 DN 550
KEPCO 25,450 0
SamsungSecu 38,000 DN 150
SKTelecom 260,500 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 47,400 UP 1,000
HyundaiElev 88,300 DN 300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 35,450 DN 650
IBK 13,900 UP 150
KorElecTerm 64,800 DN 600
NamhaeChem 10,150 DN 200
DONGSUH 18,000 0
BGF 6,830 DN 90
SamsungEng 16,600 DN 300
SAMSUNG C&T 93,100 DN 500
PanOcean 4,800 DN 10
SAMSUNG CARD 36,350 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 28,250 DN 500
KT 28,000 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL185000 DN7500
LG Uplus 14,000 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 79,800 DN 500
KT&G 98,500 DN 700
DHICO 6,100 DN 120
LG Display 16,950 DN 100
Kangwonland 29,650 DN 350
NAVER 118,000 UP 1,000
Kakao 133,000 UP 1,500
NCsoft 497,000 DN 500
DSME 31,400 DN 300
DSINFRA 5,930 DN 140
DWEC 4,575 0
Donga ST 99,300 UP 2,700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,250 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 286,000 DN 5,000
DongwonF&B 284,000 DN 7,500
KEPCO KPS 30,650 DN 550
LGH&H 1,266,000 UP 6,000
LGCHEM 347,000 UP 2,500
KEPCO E&C 19,100 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 101,000 DN 2,500
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
2
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
3
N. Korea-Russia border trade nearly triples in Q1 on improving ties
4
(LEAD) Prime minister says Abe's view on S. Korea over N. Korea sanctions potentially 'risky'
5
U.S. says Trump and Kim had meeting, not summit, in DMZ
