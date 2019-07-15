KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HALLA HOLDINGS 43,350 DN 750
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,650 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 70,300 DN 500
Celltrion 183,500 DN 5,000
Huchems 22,350 UP 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 155,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,300 DN 2,000
KIH 78,100 DN 1,200
LOTTE Himart 39,900 DN 700
GS 52,500 UP 300
CJ CGV 38,450 DN 1,600
HYUNDAILIVART 17,550 DN 450
LIG Nex1 28,400 0
FILA KOREA 69,600 DN 2,900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 158,500 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,200 UP 100
HANWHA LIFE 3,000 DN 35
AMOREPACIFIC 161,500 DN 500
LF 25,100 UP 350
JW HOLDINGS 5,850 DN 50
SK Innovation 172,500 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 25,000 DN 700
KBFinancialGroup 44,100 UP 250
Hansae 19,600 DN 850
LG HAUSYS 60,800 UP 900
Youngone Corp 35,800 DN 950
KOLON IND 41,350 DN 500
HanmiPharm 297,500 DN 2,000
BNK Financial Group 7,370 DN 90
emart 134,500 DN 5,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY319 50 DN400
KOLMAR KOREA 56,000 DN 1,800
CUCKOO 125,500 DN 2,000
COSMAX 101,500 DN 1,500
MANDO 28,950 DN 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 296,500 DN 5,000
INNOCEAN 69,300 DN 1,100
Doosan Bobcat 36,050 DN 50
Netmarble 93,800 DN 2,600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S334000 DN3000
(END)
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
3
N. Korea-Russia border trade nearly triples in Q1 on improving ties
-
4
(LEAD) Prime minister says Abe's view on S. Korea over N. Korea sanctions potentially 'risky'
-
5
U.S. says Trump and Kim had meeting, not summit, in DMZ
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
3
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
5
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
1
(LEAD) Japan exported prohibited items to N. Korea: U.N. reports
-
2
Samsung secured materials to continue production amid Japan's export curbs: sources
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
4
U.S. offers to hold working-level nuclear talks with N. Korea this week
-
5
(2nd LD) U.S. 'understands' Seoul's stance on Tokyo's export curbs : NSC official