Minister urges umbrella union to exercise restraint ahead of planned strike
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's labor minister has expressed concerns about a major union group's plan to stage a large-scale strike this week against what it describes as anti-labor policies of the Moon Jae-in administration, the ministry said Monday.
The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) plans to conduct a nationwide one-day walkout Thursday, accusing the liberal government of backpedaling on its promises to raise wages and improve job security.
Employment and Labor Minister Lee Jae-gap convened an emergency meeting of senior officials on Sunday to discuss how to deal with the planned strike, the ministry said.
At the meeting the minister urged the labor group to exercise restraint at a time when the nation is struggling with signs of a slowing economy and Japan's recent curbs on exports of high-tech materials.
"Labor and management need to make concessions on various labor issues faced by our society and find reasonable solutions through dialogue," Lee was quoted as saying. "Labor union activities should be conducted within the boundaries of the law."
On Monday, the KCTU, the more militant one of the nation's two largest labor umbrella organizations, confirmed its members would go ahead with the action and hold large rallies in Seoul and other major cities across the country.
"The Moon Jae-in government is enhancing its anti-labor policies rather than stopping the policies favoring chaebol and excluding labor," the group said in a statement read at a news conference. "We will fight and secure basic labor rights with a general strike."
The KCTU also said it would quit the Minimum Wage Commission in protest of the government-commissioned panel's decision last week to raise next year's rate by 2.9 percent, far lower than labor's demand.
(END)
