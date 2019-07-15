Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BTS to hold unprecedented K-pop concert in Saudi Arabia

All Headlines 17:06 July 15, 2019

SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- K-pop super band BTS will perform solo concert in Saudi Arabia in October, becoming the first non-Saudi Arabian artists to perform at a stadium in the country, its management agency has said.

BTS announced the Saudi Arabian leg of their ongoing "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" world tour on Sunday, set for October 11 at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, the capital.

It makes BTS the first non-Saudi Arabian artist to put on a solo stadium concert in the Arab country, according to Big Hit Entertainment.

With the decision, Saudi Arabia will also become the final foreign destination of the globally-acclaimed BTS world tour, which hit the United States, Brazil, England, France and Japan.

Following the Saudi Arabian stop, the septet will come home and meet with fans in concerts in Seoul set for Oct. 26, 27 and 29, bringing the world tour to an end.

This poster for the Saudi Arabian leg of the BTS world tour "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" is provided by Big Hit Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The appearance by BTS in the Arab country comes after another K-pop boy band, Super Junior, rocked the country's concert scene last week.

The concert, called Super Show 7S and held on July 12 at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, was the first solo concert by any Asian artist in the Arab country, according to Label SJ, the management agency for Super Junior.

The tickets for the show's 15,000 seats sold out in three hours after they went on sale, testifying to growing influence of K-pop, according to the agency.

This photo of Super Junior taken during its concert at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on July 12, 2019 is provided by Label SJ. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

