(Gwangju Swimming) Business as usual for diver after historic bronze
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 15 (Yonhap) -- Two days after capturing a momentous medal at the ongoing swimming world championships, South Korean diver Kim Su-ji was right back at it Monday, competing in the women's synchronized 3-meter springboard with Cho Eun-bi.
They finished 12th, dead last among the finalists, but it was still South Korea's best performance in this event at FINA World Championships. No tandem from the country had even reached the final before Cho and Kim.
And it was a relatively minor piece of history for Kim, who won bronze in the 1m springboard on Saturday. She is the first South Korean diver to win a world championships medal and the first female athlete from the country to step on the FINA podium.
Kim said after the historic performance that she'd never received so many text messages in her life, some of them from friends and acquaintances she'd forgotten she had.
But once she stood on the springboard Monday, it was business as usual.
"Maybe it's because I still have more events left here, but I don't feel like anything has changed about my career," Kim said at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center. "I am just relieved that I was able to finish this one without getting hurt."
It will be a quick turnaround for Kim, who will enter the team event on Tuesday with Kim Yeong-nam. They will have three dives each on the 3m springboard and 10m platform, and their combined score will determine the rankings.
Kim Su-ji will have two more events after that: the 3m springboard on Thursday and the mixed synchronized 3m springboard on Saturday.
In the 3m springboard individual event, the 12 finalists will punch their tickets to next year's Tokyo Olympics. Unlike the 1m springboard, which isn't an Olympic event and only had the preliminary and the final, there will be semifinals for the top 18 divers in the preliminary and then the best dozen will compete in the final.
Kim made her Olympic debut at London 2012 as a 14-year-old, but she didn't survive the national team trials for the next Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
"For me, the 3m springboard will be the most important event remaining here," Kim said. "I haven't gone to the semifinals (in the 3m springboard) at the world championships. But I should be fine if I can continue to do what I've been doing in practices."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
