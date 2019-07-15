Hyundai to increase investments in Israeli future mobility startups
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea's largest carmaker, said Monday it will increase investments in Israeli startups as it seeks to develop future mobility technologies.
In a meeting with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at Hyundai's R&D center in Hwaseong, just south of Seoul, the carmaker's Executive Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun said the group plans to expand cooperation for startups and to apply technologies it has jointly developed with Israeli firms to mass-production vehicles.
Rivlin discussed with Chung further cooperation between Hyundai and Israeli companies in next-generation vehicle knowhow after test-driving the carmaker's Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell electric car at the R&D center, the company said in a statement.
The Israeli leader said Hyundai's partnerships with startups are just the beginning of bigger opportunities that can benefit all sides going forward.
Hyundai has invested in Israeli startups, such as artificial intelligence firms Alegro.AI and MDGo, since last year to secure a competitive edge in future mobility.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
3
N. Korea-Russia border trade nearly triples in Q1 on improving ties
-
4
(LEAD) Prime minister says Abe's view on S. Korea over N. Korea sanctions potentially 'risky'
-
5
U.S. says Trump and Kim had meeting, not summit, in DMZ
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
3
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
5
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
1
(LEAD) Japan exported prohibited items to N. Korea: U.N. reports
-
2
Samsung secured materials to continue production amid Japan's export curbs: sources
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
4
U.S. offers to hold working-level nuclear talks with N. Korea this week
-
5
(2nd LD) U.S. 'understands' Seoul's stance on Tokyo's export curbs : NSC official