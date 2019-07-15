S. Korean PM arrives in Tajikistan on second leg of 4-nation trip
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon arrived in Tajikistan on Monday, on the second leg of his four-nation visit.
During his three-day visit to Tajikistan, Lee will hold talks with Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda and pay a courtesy visit to President Emomali Rahmon, the premier's office said.
South Korea and Tajikistan are expected to discuss ways to boost cooperation in such sectors as social infrastructure, public health, forestry and education.
Lee's visit to the four countries -- Bangladesh, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Qatar -- is aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties with Central and Southwest Asia and the Middle East, as Seoul pursues a diplomatic diversification strategy, the Prime Minister's Office said.
Lee's trip to Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan will complete South Korea's summit diplomacy with five Central Asian countries, the cornerstone of the Moon Jae-in government's New Northern Policy, following Moon's visit to Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in April, Lee's office said.
In Tajikistan, Lee and Rasulzoda will attend a briefing session on the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA)'s power grid project in the Romit district and discuss diversified bilateral cooperation in health, medical, forestry and education fields.
While in Kyrgyzstan from Wednesday to Friday, Lee will hold talks with his counterpart, Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev, and pay a courtesy call to President Sooronbay Jeenbekov. The prime ministers will discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in the health, medical, electronic government, transportation and infrastructure fields.
On the last leg of the trip, Lee will visit Qatar, where he will meet with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and hold discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani.
