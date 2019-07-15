(Gwangju Swimming) Men's diving duo takes 6th place in synchronized platform
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Kim Yeong-nam and Woo Ha-ram claimed sixth place in the men's synchronized 10m platform diving at the FINA World Championships on Monday, posting their best performance in this event at the biennial competition.
They scored 401.67 points after six dives at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. This was the fourth consecutive world championships final in the synchronized 10m platform for Kim and Woo. They ranked eighth in 2013 and then finished seventh in both 2015 and 2017.
The two had a disappointing showing in the synchronized 3m springboard on Saturday. They held the lead after three of six dives but ended up in 10th place after making costly mistakes in the fourth and sixth attempts.
In synchronized diving, there are 11 judges: six evaluating the execution of the two divers and five the divers' synchronization. Only the two median scores in execution for each diver and the middle three scores for synchronization are added, and the total is multiplied by the degree of difficulty.
The pair have always performed better in the platform than springboard, and after qualifying for the final earlier on Monday, both said they wanted to put Saturday's results out of their minds and concentrate on the platform event.
Kim and Woo were seventh in the preliminary earlier Monday. And in the first dive in the final, the duo earned 51 points thanks to clean execution and synchronization for their forward dive pike. It put them in a tie for sixth place.
They added 43.20 points from the second attempt, but they slipped to a tie for ninth. Kim only scored 5.5 points for his execution of the third jump, as the Korean duo fell to 11th with 157.56 points at the halfway point.
They moved back up to ninth place by getting 74.46 points in the fourth dive and moved up two more spots with 86.40 points in the next attempt.
They closed out with their most difficult jump of the evening, a forward 4 1/2 somersault tuck with a 3.7 degree of difficulty points, and scored 83.25 points to cap off their final.
Chen Aisen and Cao Yuan of China picked up the gold handily with 486.93 points. Chen has now won three gold medals in this event with three different partners. He got the first title with Lin Yue in 2015 and then teamed up with Yang Hao for the gold in 2017.
This was Cao's second gold medal in Gwangju, following his title in the men's synchronized 3m springboard from Saturday.
The silver medal went to Aleksandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev of Russia, the 2017 silver medalists, who had 444.60 points.
Thomas Daley and Matthew Lee of Britain got the bronze with 425.91 points.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
3
N. Korea-Russia border trade nearly triples in Q1 on improving ties
-
4
(LEAD) Prime minister says Abe's view on S. Korea over N. Korea sanctions potentially 'risky'
-
5
U.S. says Trump and Kim had meeting, not summit, in DMZ
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
3
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
5
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
1
(LEAD) Japan exported prohibited items to N. Korea: U.N. reports
-
2
(News Focus) S. Korea embraces deepening trade row as Japan considers additional measures
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon warns Japan will suffer more damage from export curbs against S. Korea
-
4
Samsung secured materials to continue production amid Japan's export curbs: sources
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage