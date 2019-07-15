(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean diving tandem falls short of objective, eyes better future
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 15 (Yonhap) -- They set out to achieve so much at this year's swimming world championships at home. Instead, the South Korean diving duo of Kim Yeong-nam and Woo Ha-ram settled for a couple of top-10 finishes.
Kim and Woo closed out their team portion of the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, by taking sixth place in the men's synchronized 10m platform on Monday.
Two days earlier, Kim and Woo ranked 10th in the synchronized 3m springboard, an event they led after three of six dives. They took turns making costly errors in the final jumps.
On Monday, Kim and Woo never came close to leading. They hung around the middle of the pack in the 12-team final and posted their best score in the final dive with 83.25 points for their highest ranking together at a world championship.
This is their fourth consecutive worlds together. Their best performance had been seventh place, which they first achieved in the 10m in 2015 and again in 2017.
Before the worlds began, the two divers spoke confidently about winning their first medal together. Where they would have been pleased with a sixth place finish in the past, they felt they had so much more to give this time around.
Both divers owned up to their mistakes along the way, but they also had each other's back.
"In synchronized events, it is never just one diver's fault," Woo said. "Yeong-nam doesn't have to feel sorry just because he didn't do well, and vice versa. We're in this together."
Woo thanked Kim for sticking with him through ups and downs of training. He said they began preparing for this year's worlds seven months ahead, earlier than they had done for previous events.
"We know we did our best, and though we didn't get the result we wanted, this isn't too bad either," Woo said. "As disappointed as we are, we learned so much from this year's championships. Hopefully, we'll do better at the Olympics next year."
Kim continued to put the blame on himself and said if he can get his act together, the duo can go very far.
"If I can address problems with my entry, I think it will open up new possibilities for our team," Kim said. "I want to thank Ha-ram for being so understanding."
Woo said he and Kim have come a long way since the days of finishing close to 150 points behind the top divers.
"I think we're right there against the best in the world," he said. "We'll try to take this one step at a time."
