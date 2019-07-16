Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon warns Japan will suffer more damage from export curbs against S. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon warns Japan's export curbs against S. Korea will cause more damage to itself (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon urges Japan to come back to diplomatic table (Donga llbo)
-- Foreign ministry to disclose soil survey result on Dokdo (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon warns Japan will suffer greater damage from imposing export curbs against S. Korea (Segye Times)
-- Moon warns Japan of more damage, urges to come to diplomatic table (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon warns Japan's economy will suffer more damage (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon warns Japan will eventually suffer more damage from export control (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon accuses Japan of trying to undermine S. Korea's economic growth, warns Tokyo will suffer more (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon defines Japan's export curbs as 'serious challenge,' vows face-off with Tokyo (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Investors turning to safer assets amid external uncertainties: data (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea has to get along without Japan: Moon (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Japan's export controls 'throwing sand in wheels of world trade' (Korea Herald)
-- Moon warns Japan faces more damage (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
2
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
3
(LEAD) Prime minister says Abe's view on S. Korea over N. Korea sanctions potentially 'risky'
-
4
U.S. says Trump and Kim had meeting, not summit, in DMZ
-
5
Hyundai hires ex-BMW designer as chief of design innovation group
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
3
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
5
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon warns Japan will suffer more damage from export curbs against S. Korea
-
2
(News Focus) S. Korea embraces deepening trade row as Japan considers additional measures
-
3
(LEAD) Japan exported prohibited items to N. Korea: U.N. reports
-
4
Ex-CIA official advocates nuclear freeze for North Korea as next negotiation step
-
5
Three unmanned N. Korean boats found adrift in S. Korean waters last weekend