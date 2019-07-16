Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, July 16
All Headlines 08:43 July 16, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Stilwell to arrive in S. Korea
-- (Policy Interview) S. Korea cementing ties with ASEAN
-- Ruling party, Cheong Wa Dae to hold meeting on Japan's export curbs
Economy & Finance
-- Road map for Internet-only banks
-- Follow-up stories over trade row between S. Korea and Japan
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
2
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
3
(LEAD) Prime minister says Abe's view on S. Korea over N. Korea sanctions potentially 'risky'
-
4
U.S. says Trump and Kim had meeting, not summit, in DMZ
-
5
Hyundai hires ex-BMW designer as chief of design innovation group
Most Saved
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
3
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
5
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon warns Japan will suffer more damage from export curbs against S. Korea
-
2
(News Focus) S. Korea embraces deepening trade row as Japan considers additional measures
-
3
(LEAD) Japan exported prohibited items to N. Korea: U.N. reports
-
4
Ex-CIA official advocates nuclear freeze for North Korea as next negotiation step
-
5
Three unmanned N. Korean boats found adrift in S. Korean waters last weekend