LG Electronics launches home brewing machine in S. Korea
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday launched a home brew machine that makes fresh beer out of capsules with minimum hassle to appeal to a rising number of craft beer lovers.
Brewing beer has been considered a hobby with a high barrier to entry because brewers should keep a close eye throughout the process, ranging from boiling, mixing, cooling and carbonating. The beer then needs to be stored at the right temperature to ferment for several weeks depending on the type of the malt.
LG HomeBrew, first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, is now coming to the South Korean market at a price tag of 4 million won (US$3,389), including a three-year care solution for cleaning and regular filter changes. A rental service is also available, and the price varies depending on the payment options.
About the size of a large espresso machine, the pricey gadget makes beer out of capsules containing malt, yeast, hop oil and flavors. Its algorithm controls temperature and pressure to maintain a stable quality of beer, and the machine cleans itself after dispensing.
It takes about two to three weeks to make 5 liters of beer, and users can monitor the beer's status via a smartphone app.
LG Electronics pared with British malt maker Muntons to create five different tastes: India pale ale, pale ale, stout, wheat and pilsner. Each capsule package costs 39,900 won, and a 2-liter beer container is priced at 69,900 won.
The Korean firm said it will push for launching the beer machine in the global market next year based on feedback from the domestic market.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
2
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
3
(LEAD) Prime minister says Abe's view on S. Korea over N. Korea sanctions potentially 'risky'
-
4
U.S. says Trump and Kim had meeting, not summit, in DMZ
-
5
Hyundai hires ex-BMW designer as chief of design innovation group
-
1
U.S. mulling 12- to 18-month sanctions relief in exchange for Yongbyon, nuclear freeze: source
-
2
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea dismisses UNC's alleged push to include Japan as official member
-
4
N. Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM can strike anywhere in U.S. mainland: USFK
-
5
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon warns Japan will suffer more damage from export curbs against S. Korea
-
2
(News Focus) S. Korea embraces deepening trade row as Japan considers additional measures
-
3
(LEAD) Japan exported prohibited items to N. Korea: U.N. reports
-
4
Three unmanned N. Korean boats found adrift in S. Korean waters last weekend
-
5
BTS to hold unprecedented K-pop concert in Saudi Arabia