Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:02 July 16, 2019
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/22 Sunny 60
Incheon 28/22 Rain 20
Suwon 31/21 Sunny 60
Cheongju 31/22 Sunny 60
Daejeon 30/21 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 32/21 Heavy Rain 60
Gangneung 26/20 Rain 20
Jeonju 32/21 Sunny 60
Gwangju 32/21 Cloudy 30
Jeju 28/22 Sunny 20
Daegu 30/21 Sunny 60
Busan 27/21 Cloudy 0
(END)
