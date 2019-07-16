Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

July 16, 2019

SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/22 Sunny 60

Incheon 28/22 Rain 20

Suwon 31/21 Sunny 60

Cheongju 31/22 Sunny 60

Daejeon 30/21 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 32/21 Heavy Rain 60

Gangneung 26/20 Rain 20

Jeonju 32/21 Sunny 60

Gwangju 32/21 Cloudy 30

Jeju 28/22 Sunny 20

Daegu 30/21 Sunny 60

Busan 27/21 Cloudy 0

