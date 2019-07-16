Seoul stocks open higher ahead of Q2 earnings season
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened higher Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, as investors look to second-quarter earnings and clues from the Federal Reserve's rate decision this month.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 4.27 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,086.75 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Monday (U.S. time), the Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.14 percent amid the Fed's possible rate cut later this month.
Market players are awaiting second-quarter earnings results from major companies, including Samsung Electronics Co., SK hynix Inc. and Hyundai Motor Co., starting next week. The Fed is widely expected to cut borrowing costs at the end of the month.
Large-cap stocks were mixed, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics rising 0.7 percent, leading steelmaker POSCO climbing 2.5 percent and top carmaker Hyundai Motor falling 0.4 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,181.40 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.10 won from the previous session's close.
