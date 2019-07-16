S. Korea, Ethiopia to discuss ways to boost defense industry ties
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- The chief of South Korea's arms procurement agency was to meet with Ethiopia's vice defense chief in Seoul on Tuesday to explore ways to strengthen bilateral defense industry ties, the agency said.
Wang Jung-hong, head of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), has invited Lela-alem Gebreyohannes Tedla, the Ethiopian vice defense minister, to Seoul and plans to hold a bilateral defense industry conference Tuesday.
During the conference, the two sides will discuss the possible signing of a memorandum of understanding on defense industry cooperation. South Korean firms will also hold a session to present their weapons system and procedures for their acquirement, according to DAPA.
The Ethiopian delegation also plans to visit major defense companies in South Korea during their five-day stay in Seoul until Friday, he added.
"Their visit to Seoul is expected to further strengthen the two countries' cooperative mechanism in the defense industry realm and to help South Korean firms find opportunities to make inroads into the African market," Wang said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr



