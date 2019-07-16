FM holds talks with South African counterpart on economic ties
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has met with her South African counterpart to discuss ways to boost bilateral exchanges in economic and other fields, her ministry said Tuesday.
In the meeting with Naledi Pandor, minister of international relations and cooperation, they also agreed to push for a swift launch of a Korea-South Africa ministerial-level committee aimed at fostering cooperation, the ministry said in a release.
Kang has been on a weeklong trip to Africa since Wednesday, during which she also visited Ethiopia and Ghana, and met with officials there for economic and diplomatic talks.
She asked her South African counterpart for increased support for Korean firms working there, including an easing of visa procedures. She also called for regional support for Seoul's goals of achieving peace on the Korean Peninsula and North Korea's denuclearization.
South Africa is the largest trade partner for South Korea in Africa and is a non-permanent member of the U.N. Security Council.
During the trip, Kang also presided over a meeting in Johannesburg with chiefs of the Korean missions there and attended a Korea-Africa forum. She is due to return later Tuesday.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
