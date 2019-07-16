Netflix has 1.84 mln users in S. Korea: data
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- The number of South Korean users subscribing to the U.S. video streaming platform Netflix Inc. has nearly tripled on-year to surpass the 1.8 million mark, industry data showed Tuesday.
Netflix is estimated to have 1.84 million paid active streaming subscribers as of June, compared with 630,000 users during the same period a year earlier, according to the data compiled by industry tracker WiseApp.
The data showed that some 38 percent of Netflix users in the country are in their 20s, followed by 31 percent in their 30s and 15 percent in their 40s.
Netflix, which started as a video rental firm in 1997, currently has nearly 150 million paid subscribers globally enjoying original and licensed TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
