Doosan to co-develop solid oxide fuel cell power systems with Ceres Power
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Corp., a major fuel cell power systems developer in South Korea, said Tuesday it has signed an agreement with British fuel cell technology firm Ceres Power PLC to co-develop a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) power system.
Under the agreement signed in Seoul, Doosan and Ceres will jointly develop SOFC distributed power systems.
The agreement includes licensing, technology transfer and engineering services. The two sides will focus on developing a 5-20 kilowatt low-carbon power system over the two years, according to Doosan.
Doosan entered the fuel cell market in 2014 after acquiring local firm Fuel Cell Power Co. and U.S.-based ClearEdge Power, Inc. Last year, the company secured more than 1 trillion won (US$848 million) in orders.
In April, Doosan announced that it plans to spin off its fuel cell business unit.
