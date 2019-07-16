Most troops satisfied with after-work mobile phone use: survey
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Most soldiers doing mandatory military service are satisfied with their use of cellphones after work, a survey showed Tuesday.
In April last year, the defense ministry began to allow conscripts to use mobile phones on a trial basis, something that had previously been banned for security reasons. Currently, about 360,000 draftees use such devices at their barracks.
According to the poll of 4,671 draftees across the nation conducted by the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses, 96.3 percent said using a cellphone helped improve their communication with the outside world, and 79.1 percent responded that allowing the use of the device helped them better adjust to military life.
Some 83.7 percent also responded that the measure had a positive impact on their self-development efforts.
The numbers of soldiers seeking counseling services over isolation or the difficulty of adapting, as well as the number of abuse cases, have been on the decline, the survey showed.
Over the past year, around 0.2 percent of the 360,000 enlistees violated related regulations, the defense ministry said, adding that some have been discovered seeking access to harmful websites, such as for mobile gambling.
Despite concerns, however, there was found to be no relation between soldiers' mobile phone usage and their physical strength, and no security-related incidents, such as the leaking of classified military information via mobile phones, took place, according to the ministry.
"Based upon the analysis, we decided to extend the test period further before starting its full, official implementation," the ministry said in a release.
Presiding over a military service committee meeting on Monday, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo called for the thorough examination of related policy measures to minimize potential side effects and to better guarantee soldiers' autonomy at the barracks, it added.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
