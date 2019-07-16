Moon says prime minister entrusted with greater role in summit diplomacy
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday he has delegated more responsibilities for summit-level diplomacy to the prime minister in consideration of the growing importance of diplomacy on the economy and peace.
He started a Cabinet meeting with comments on Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon's ongoing overseas trip. Lee embarked on a nine-day tour of Bangladesh, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Qatar last weekend aboard Air Force One.
Moon described it as part of a "two-top" summit diplomacy strategy common in many other countries.
"Since the launch of our government, the proportion of diplomacy in state affairs has increased significantly," the president said. "The time has come for economy diplomacy and peace diplomacy to get more important."
He also pointed out that South Korea's diplomatic scope and territory have broadened amid his administration's campaign to improve ties with countries south and north of the peninsula in addition to a traditional focus on diplomacy with the four regional powers: the United States, China, Japan and Russia.
"As our nation's stature in the international community has grown, the demand for diplomacy has increased naturally," he added. "It has become difficult for the president alone to handle the demand for summit diplomacy, which has soared.
That's a reason the president and the prime minister divide roles and work together on summit-grade diplomacy, Moon added.
