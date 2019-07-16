Seoul stocks almost flat late Tuesday morning
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks traded almost flat Tuesday morning as investors awaited second-quarter earnings results to be released in coming weeks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.85 point, or 0.04 percent, to 2,083.33 as of 11:15 a.m.
Foreigners bought a net 62 billion won (US$53 million) worth of stocks, while institutions and individuals sold a combined 61 billion won worth of stocks.
Investors are now looking to second-quarter business results from major companies, including Samsung Electronics Co., SK hynix Inc. and Hyundai Motor Co., which will start to come out next week. Eyes are also on a possible Federal Reserve rate cut at the end of the month, analysts said.
Large-cap stocks were mixed, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics rising 0.4 percent, leading steelmaker POSCO climbing 1.3 percent but top carmaker Hyundai Motor falling 3.3 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,178.60 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.70 won from the previous session's close.
