Seoul hints at possible extension of military info-sharing pact with Japan
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea sees no major problem with extending a military information-sharing agreement with Japan, the defense ministry said Tuesday, amid concern that diplomatic tensions between the two countries could affect the military deal.
In November 2016, Seoul and Tokyo signed the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), which enables the two countries to share confidential military information to better counter evolving nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.
The deal is supposed be automatically renewed every year unless either party notifies the other of its intention to terminate the agreement 90 days ahead of the end of a one-year period.
Though it has been extended twice so far, concerns have arisen over the deal's fate recently as relations between Seoul and Tokyo soured seriously after Japan slapped export restrictions on the South in a row over wartime forced labor.
The deadline for objections to the deal's automatic extension for another year is Aug. 24.
"We see no major problems, and there have been no changes in our stance regarding the matter," ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo told a regular briefing on Tuesday.
She added that there have been no discussions between the two countries nor any specific comments from Japan on the issue.
Another defense ministry official said South Korea will make a decision "with a focus on (the agreement's) utility and aspects of security cooperation," adding that the ministry has been carefully following developments in overall bilateral ties.
Speaking of his visit to the United States last week, a foreign ministry official told reporters on Monday that the U.S. voiced its hope that the pact would not be affected by the ongoing feud.
As of the end of 2018, Seoul and Tokyo had shared 22 accounts of classified information regarding North Korea, according to the Seoul ministry.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
